Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stake Lowered by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. cut its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.59. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

