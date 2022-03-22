SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.73. SMART Global reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth $3,560,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 94.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.