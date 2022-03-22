Smoothy Achieves Market Cap of $200,688.47 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Smoothy has a total market cap of $200,688.47 and $547,315.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.20 or 0.06998975 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.50 or 1.00024348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

