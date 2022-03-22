Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

