SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:SWI opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $4,658,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SolarWinds by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

