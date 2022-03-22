Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,227. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

