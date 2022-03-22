Sorin Bujor Sells 18,400 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,794.17.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up C$1.21 on Monday, reaching C$18.95. 3,077,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,184. MEG Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$6.04 and a one year high of C$21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.88.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

