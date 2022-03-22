Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,312,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

