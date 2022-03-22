Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock remained flat at $$5.35 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,237,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,681,924. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

