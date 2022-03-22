SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Cut by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.26. 1,010,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,661. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.36 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.