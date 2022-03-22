SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 113,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

