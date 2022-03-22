Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00208997 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00026612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00022747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00421513 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

