Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Under Armour by 13.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 151.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE:UA opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

