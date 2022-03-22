Spire Wealth Management Has $117,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

