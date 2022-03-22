Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

