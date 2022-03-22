Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 1,548.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 50,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

In related news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,049 shares of company stock worth $1,262,006. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

