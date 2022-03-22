Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.