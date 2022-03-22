Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after purchasing an additional 366,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 290,931 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMND stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $115.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

