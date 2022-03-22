Spire Wealth Management Sells 175 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

