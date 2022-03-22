Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of CXM opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

