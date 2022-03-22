StaFi Market Capitalization Achieves $43.26 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. StaFi has a market cap of $43.26 million and $29.17 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00207126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00431421 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

