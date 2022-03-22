Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.
Starbucks stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $4,955,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
