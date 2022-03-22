Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $4,955,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.