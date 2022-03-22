Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth bode well. Global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year driven by increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt the company. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.42.

SBUX opened at $86.86 on Monday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

