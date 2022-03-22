State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENS opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $100.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

