State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of DMC Global worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DMC Global by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $650.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.09, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

