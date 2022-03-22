State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Movado Group worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Movado Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 7,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $335,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,523 shares of company stock worth $1,367,394 over the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.