State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progyny were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progyny by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 60.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth $803,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $374,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,093. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

