State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Par Pacific worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,276,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 854,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $729.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.