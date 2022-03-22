State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 755 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

NYSE BCO opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $82.82.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Brink’s Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.