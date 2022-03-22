State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 930 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Viasat were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Viasat by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.28 and a beta of 1.08. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Viasat Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.