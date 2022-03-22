State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $494,000 Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 270,979 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Thryv by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 295,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 48,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 1,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 239,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Thryv by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 163,121 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 918,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,487. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THRY opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

