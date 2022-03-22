Stealth 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,240.00 (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1,240.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012138 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008272 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

