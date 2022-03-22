Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 368,846 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 310,252 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $87.31.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.