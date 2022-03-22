Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

