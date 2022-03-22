Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Construction from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

STRL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 258,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,131. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $859.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 63,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 61,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

