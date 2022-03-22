STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €39.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.55 ($54.45).

STM opened at €38.76 ($42.59) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($23.57). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.10.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

