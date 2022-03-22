Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 249 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

