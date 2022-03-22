StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.56. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
