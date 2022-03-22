StockNews.com Downgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $161.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $116.48 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,284,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $350,304,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

