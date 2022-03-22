StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.