StockNews.com Upgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Buy

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

EDR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.93.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of EDR opened at 30.63 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 29.04.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,770,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.