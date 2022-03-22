Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,463 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

