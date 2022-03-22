Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

