Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after buying an additional 500,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,282,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

