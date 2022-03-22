Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

NYSE:ED opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

