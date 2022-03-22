Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after purchasing an additional 185,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,025,000 after purchasing an additional 166,119 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

MXI stock opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $99.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

