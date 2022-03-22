Streamr Market Capitalization Hits $59.53 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Streamr has a total market cap of $59.53 million and $12.37 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00107419 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

