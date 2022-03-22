Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,512 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.67.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.