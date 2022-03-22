Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

