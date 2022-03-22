Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

